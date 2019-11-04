The South Central Renaissance Conference is one of the oldest regional societies in the Renaissance Society of America, and meets Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, April 11-13, in the SUB. Professional papers address varied topics, and distinguished experts deliver three plenary sessions: a tentative program is available at sites.psu.edu/scrc . Registration fees help to cover the costs of the conference, as follows: one-day VISITOR pass, $40.00; full conference rate for faculty, $135.00; full conference rate for students, $85.00. Registration begins noon, April 11, in the Matador Lounge, and continues daily.

The SCRC expresses gratitude to local sponsors including the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts; the Office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation; eLearning & Academic Partnerships, Office of the Provost; the Office of International Affairs; the Graduate School; the Medieval & Renaissance Studies Center; and the Humanities Center, among others. Posted:

