TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
South Central Renaissance Conference at TTU, April 11-13
The South Central Renaissance Conference is one of the oldest regional societies in the Renaissance Society of America, and meets Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, April 11-13,  in the SUB.  Professional papers address varied topics, and distinguished experts deliver three plenary sessions:  a tentative program is available at sites.psu.edu/scrc.  Registration fees help to cover the costs of the conference, as follows:  one-day VISITOR pass, $40.00; full conference rate for faculty, $135.00; full conference rate for students, $85.00.  Registration begins noon, April 11, in the Matador Lounge, and continues daily.  

The SCRC expresses gratitude to local sponsors including the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts; the Office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation; eLearning & Academic Partnerships, Office of the Provost; the Office of International Affairs; the Graduate School; the Medieval & Renaissance Studies Center; and the Humanities Center, among others.
Posted:
4/7/2019

Originator:
Brian Steele

Email:
BRIAN.STEELE@ttu.edu

Department:
Visual and Perform Arts

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2019

Location:
Matador Lounge (registration), Student Union Building

Categories