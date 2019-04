Busing Schedule Changes:



Monday (4/8) Bus service ends at 6 p.m. Tuesday (4/9) Buses will operate on a scaled-back schedule similar to Individual Study Day service. Each apartment route has one bus, Double T and Red Raider have three buses per route, and the Masked Rider route will not operate.

Use the DoubleMap app to find your next bus.

4/8/2019



Stacy Stockard



stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu



Transportation and Parking Services





