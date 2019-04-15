Texas Tech University Early Head Start serves families with children under the age of 3 as well as pregnant women. There is no charge for this program for families who qualify. We are located at 3315 E Broadway and can be reached at 806-765-2737.

Services Include:

· High-quality educational curriculum

· Developmental screenings for infants and toddlers

· Care and education for children with developmental delays or disabilities

· Connections to additional resources for children and families

· Nutritious meals and snacks served in conjunction with requirements of the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

· Diapers, wipes, formula, food, basic care items and all educational materials are provided for children

· Social services assistance, such as information on child care, Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, immunization clinics, job opportunities, mental health resources, educational advancement and information on financial aid for educational advancement

Program Options

EHS Center-Based Program

· A year-round early childhood program utilizing the High/Scope curriculum. There are two degreed/credentialed teachers in each classroom with eight children. We have three infant rooms and three toddler rooms.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

After 2:30 p.m. wrap-around care is provided through Child Care Services (CCS) until 5:30 p.m. Families needing this service must qualify through CCS.

EHS Home-Based Program

· A year-round program that provides support for the family including children and pregnant women. A Home Visitor (teacher) will provide information about child development, parenting skills and individualized activities for parents and children during a weekly home visit. Home-based families are provided with the same services as center-based families such as screenings, assistance with medical/dental care, parent engagement and social services.

Documentation needed when applying :

· Birth Certificate or birth facts (for child application)

· Income information– W2, Tax Return, or last 12 months of check stubs (for pregnancy or child application)

· Address verification (for pregnancy or child application)

· Health insurance information (for pregnancy or child application)

Our application is available on our website to print at www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/earlyheadstart

You may send your completed application and documents by email, fax or deliver them in person.

Email to chelsie.bewley@ttu.edu

Fax to 806-765-2735 ATTN: CHELSIE

Bring in person to: 3315 E. Broadway











