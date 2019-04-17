Last April, the TTU Library sent communications indicating that Turnitin would not be available for faculty use, as the campus was adopting the SafeAssign product already provided in the Blackboard environment. eLearning and Academic Partnerships, the TLPDC, and the TTU IT Division worked collaboratively to reach faculty and administrators. If you are still using Turnitin, please discontinue use, and convert your assignments to Blackboard assignments using the SafeAssign option.

SafeAssign is a plagiarism detection software that is built into Blackboard, and like Turnitin can be used as a deterrent to discourage plagiarism and as an educational tool to teach students good citation practices. SafeAssign compares submitted assignments against a set of sources to identify unoriginal content in papers and produces an Originality Report. New tutorials demonstrating how to use SafeAssign are available and can be shared with students.