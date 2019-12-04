Plastic Tides has been a networked performance collaboration between Liverpool John Moores University and Texas Tech University with Professor Emeritus Luke Kahlich (Temple University, Philadelphia, PA., US). For 1 hour 20 minutes per week for 9 weeks, we have been exploring how Adobe Connect webcam technology can support the teaching of dance performance and collaborative creative devising across two continents. Stimulated by our shared concern of the growing problem of plastic pollution of the oceans that divide us geographically, we have used that topic as a starting point for our collaboration. We are pleased to share with you, the result of 12 hours of making connections.

Location: Live audience - TTU Creative Movement Studio

There will be a short audience Q&A following the 10 minute performance of Plastic Tides.