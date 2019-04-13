|
WHAT: We are performing 3 scripts, Infinite Universes (by Liz Lingurar), Elite Spies (by Morgan Brundrett) and Click to Skip Ad (by Shane Strawbridge). The overarching theme for the evening explores how relationships and communication are affected in today's digital age. We named it: logged in.
WHEN: 4/12 and 4/13 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School's mainstage at 3222 103rd Street in Lubbock, TX
WHO: The BurkTech Players provide a nurturing environment to encourage, extol, and extend collaboration through shared experiences of the performing arts with individuals on the autism spectrum.
TIX: The performances are free of charge and no reservations are needed. We promise to have a seat for you in the 200+ auditorium!
|Posted:
4/12/2019
Originator:
Allison Roberts
Email:
Allison.Roberts@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2019
Location:
All Saints Episcopal School's mainstage at 3222 103rd Street in Lubbock, TX
Categories