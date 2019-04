Visit the Coca-Cola Ekocenter Experience. There will be fun, interactive games as well as Virtual Reality Experiences. Coca Cola will distribute 5by20 Premiums. (https://www.coca-colacompany.com/stories/5by20)





This experience will give everyone the opportunity to learn about Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability by highlighting EKOCENTERs in virtual reality.





If you have questions, please email at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.