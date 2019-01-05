These two classes are designed for participants who have wanted to take their digital camera off the automatic setting but find that articles and videos cram in too much information and jargon to be helpful. These classes are for beginners who want to learn at a leisurely pace. One topic per class will be covered with simple, brief explanations and lots of fun, hands-on practice. The first class will cover composition. The second class will cover lighting. Each participant should bring a fully charged digital camera that has manual settings for ISO, aperture and shutter speed. It is a prerequisite for this class that the participant should know how to set their camera to manual and make adjustments to the following camera settings according to the documentation of their particular brand and model: ISO, Aperture, Shutter Speed, and Focus Area.





· Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $30 for OLLI members

· Location: Garden and Arts Center, 4215 University Avenue

· Instructor: Candy Haymes



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

