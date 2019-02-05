Class participants will learn what living history is and how it applies to the understanding of historical processes, material culture and the placement of historical events within a chronological and topical context. We will examine basic principles of living history, its specialized vocabulary, tools, and clothing, as well as research techniques for developing and maintaining a viable living history presentation.





· Thursday, May 2, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Henry B. Crawford



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

