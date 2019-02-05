Class participants will learn what living history is and how it applies to the understanding of historical processes, material culture and the placement of historical events within a chronological and topical context. We will examine basic principles of living history, its specialized vocabulary, tools, and clothing, as well as research techniques for developing and maintaining a viable living history presentation.
· Thursday, May 2, 2019
· 2:00-3:30 p.m.
· Fee: $15 for OLLI members
· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
· Instructor: Henry B. Crawford
