The mission of the Vietnam Center at Texas Tech University is to support and encourage research and education regarding all aspects of the American Vietnam experience, promoting a greater understanding of this experience and the peoples and cultures of Southeast Asia. Its functions are threefold: support for the Vietnam Archive and the collection and preservation of pertinent historical source material; promotion of education through exhibits, classroom instruction, educational programs, and publications; and encouragement of related scholarship through organizing and hosting conferences and symposia, academic, educational, and cultural exchanges, and the publishing of scholarly research.





· Monday, May 6, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Vietnam Center and Archive

· Instructor: Stephen F. Maxner, Ph.D.





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

4/22/2019



Tina Crowson



tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Operations



