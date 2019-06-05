Did you know that nearly 60,000 apps are added to the App Store every month? The SuperGeeks’ Apps for Everyday Life OLLI course will cover over 30 apps from many categories, such as: music, photography, health, games, shopping and much more! This class will cover apps for both iPhone/iPad and Android devices.
· Monday, May 6, 2019
· 6:00-8:00 p.m.
· Fee: $20 for OLLI members
· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
· Instructor: Jon Benton
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.