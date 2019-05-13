We've seen just about every computer problem come through our shop. In this course we will cover how to prevent a lot of these common issues including, viruses, scams, lost data, overheating computers, power surges and more.





· Monday, May 13, 2019

· 6:00-8:00 p.m.

· Fee: $20 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Jon Benton





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

