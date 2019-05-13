TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Computer Safety and Maintenance” May 13 at 6:00 p.m.

We've seen just about every computer problem come through our shop. In this course we will cover how to prevent a lot of these common issues including, viruses, scams, lost data, overheating computers, power surges and more.


· Monday, May 13, 2019
· 6:00-8:00 p.m.
· Fee: $20 for OLLI members
· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
· Instructor: Jon Benton


If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:
4/29/2019

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

