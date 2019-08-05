Sport and politics have a long history yet have seen a resurgence in recent years. Sport organizations are confronted with complex challenges as they navigate political issues within sport, particularly due to the rise of social media technologies that enable athletes and coaches to communicate political positions to the public, who reciprocate with dialogue about these and other political topics in sport. This class will discuss the relationship between sport and politics, as well as the legal, public relations, and organizational implications for sport organizations.





· Wednesday, May 8, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructors: Katie Brown, Ph.D.; and, Jimmy Sanderson, Ph.D.



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 5/8/2019



Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



