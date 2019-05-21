Join us for a lively discussion about the work and life of Alfred Hitchcock. Alfred Hitchcock has long been considered one of history’s greatest filmmakers. Known as the “Master of Suspense,” Hitchcock was able to craft stories that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Although he never properly won an Academy Award for Best Director (he was nominated five times), he changed the way audiences viewed films and the filmmakers who made them. Hitchcock’s penchant for tight storytelling and his cinematic techniques influenced generations of filmmakers. Though primarily known as a director of thrillers, Hitchcock produced films in nearly every genre including romance, horror, comedy, documentary, and even a musical. He worked in television and had a best-selling series of short story collections emblazoned with his name and photo on the covers. This course will also include rare clips from various film projects including “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and others.





· Tuesdays, May 21 and 28, 2019

· 5:30-7:00 p.m.

· Fee: $20 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S.



