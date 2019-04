11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Dr. Myles Shaver

University of Minnesota

Topic: Casual Identification and Cumulative Research



12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Dr. Craig Enders

University of California, Los Angeles

Topic: Missing Data Techniques

Open to all TTU System faculty, students, staff, and the community.

4/12/2019



Originator:

Archie Pitsilides



Email:

archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:15 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2019



Location:

Rawls College Room# NW 112



