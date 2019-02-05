Our Late Night Movie this week is Lego Movie 2! Take a break from studying to see this fun movie! Showings are Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd! Doors to the Escondido Theatre will open at 9:30PM and the movie will start at 10:00PM. Come early to get your seats and popcorn! Free with your TTU Student ID!
