Late Night Movie: Lego Movie 2
Our Late Night Movie this week is Lego Movie 2! Take a break from studying to see this fun movie! Showings are Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd! Doors to the Escondido Theatre will open at 9:30PM and the movie will start at 10:00PM. Come early to get your seats and popcorn! Free with your TTU Student ID! 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB
Posted:
5/1/2019

Originator:
Mackenna Noland

Email:
mackenna.n.noland@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 5/2/2019

Location:
Escondido Theatre

