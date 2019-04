Special Olympic College Clubs functions as an official club on campus and connects college students and individuals with intellectual disabilities through sport to build friendships and help lead the social justice movement of Special Olympics . How? By coming together and playing other unified teams. Just like intramurals! You do not have to be a particular major or an athlete to participate. Our next meeting will be Thurs. April 10th at 6:00 p.m in the MCOM Third Floor Lounge.