|
Every Monday and Wednesday from 12pm to 1pm we meet at The Commons.
We have this time to talk in Portuguese with native speakers and learners of Portuguese. Join us and let’s have a good time together to share our culture and meet new people.
This event is organized by Dr Ladeira and Grad students from CMLL.
#Nósfalamosportuguês
|Posted:
4/12/2019
Originator:
Karina Oliveira De Paula
Email:
karina-oliveira.de-paula@ttu.edu
Department:
CMLL
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 4/15/2019
Location:
The Commons
Categories