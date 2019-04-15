TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Venha falar Português conosco!
Every Monday and Wednesday from 12pm to 1pm we meet at The Commons.
We have this time to talk in Portuguese with native speakers and learners of Portuguese. Join us and let’s have a good time together to share our culture and meet new people.
This event is organized by Dr Ladeira and Grad students from CMLL.
#Nósfalamosportuguês
4/12/2019

Karina Oliveira De Paula

karina-oliveira.de-paula@ttu.edu

CMLL

Event Date: 4/15/2019

The Commons

