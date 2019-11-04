TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Scholarship Vitalizes South Central Renaissance Conference

The South Central Renaissance Conference meets Thursday afternoon through Saturday, April 11-13, in the SUB at Texas Tech; a preliminary program is available at sites.psu.edu/scrc.  Registration begins noon, April 11, in the Matador Lounge, and continues daily.  Those registering on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning can opt to attend the luncheon on Saturday ($30.00), 12:30-2:00 pm, in the Matador Room, at which TTU's Angela Mariani-Smith and Stacey Jocoy present the Keynote lecture/recital "Isabella d'Este vs Lucrezia Borgia and the Competitive Origins of the Madrigal, with performances by the Collegium Musicum.  Registration fees:  one-day Visitor pass, $40.00; full conference rate for faculty, $135.00; full conference rate for students, $85.00.

 

The SCRC expresses gratitude to local sponsors including the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts; the Office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation; eLearning & Academic Partnerships, Office of the Provost; the Office of International Affairs; the Graduate School; the School of Art’s faculty in Art History; the Humanities Center; the Medieval & Renaissance Studies Center; TAHS (Tech Art History Society); and Mark Cunningham of Lubbock Shuttle, among others.

 
4/10/2019
4/10/2019

Brian Steele
Brian Steele

Email:
BRIAN.STEELE@ttu.edu

Department:
Visual and Perform Arts

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2019

Location:
Matador Lounge (registration), Student Union Building

