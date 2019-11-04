The South Central Renaissance Conference meets Thursday afternoon through Saturday, April 11-13, in the SUB at Texas Tech; a preliminary program is available at sites.psu.edu/scrc. Registration begins noon, April 11, in the Matador Lounge, and continues daily. Those registering on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning can opt to attend the luncheon on Saturday ($30.00), 12:30-2:00 pm, in the Matador Room, at which TTU's Angela Mariani-Smith and Stacey Jocoy present the Keynote lecture/recital "Isabella d'Este vs Lucrezia Borgia and the Competitive Origins of the Madrigal, with performances by the Collegium Musicum. Registration fees: one-day Visitor pass, $40.00; full conference rate for faculty, $135.00; full conference rate for students, $85.00.

The SCRC expresses gratitude to local sponsors including the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts; the Office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation; eLearning & Academic Partnerships, Office of the Provost; the Office of International Affairs; the Graduate School; the School of Art’s faculty in Art History; the Humanities Center; the Medieval & Renaissance Studies Center; TAHS (Tech Art History Society); and Mark Cunningham of Lubbock Shuttle, among others.