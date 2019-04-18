TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fiction Reading by Nick White

Next week, on Thursday, April 18th, fiction writer Nick White will be on campus, as part of the TTU Creative Writing Program Reading Series. He will give a fiction reading at 7:30 p.m. that evening in ENGL & PHIL 001.


A native of Mississippi (with a deep Southern accent!), Nick White is the author of the novel How to Survive a Summer (Blue Rider/Penguin, 2017) and the short story collection Sweet & Low (Blue Rider/Penguin, 2018). He is an Assistant Professor of English at The Ohio State University's MFA Program in Creative Writing. His short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in a variety of places, including The Kenyon ReviewGuernicaThe Hopkins Review, Indiana Review,The Literary Review, Lit Hub, and elsewhere.


About his work, The Chicago Review of Books writes: "These stories are rooted in the Mississippi Delta, where society seems a step or two behind 'progressive.' People are stunted by loss, sometimes mourning a loved one, sometimes a part of themselves. Rumors spread. No one seems willing to face the truth; the cost of upending their reality is just too high a price."


We hope you can join us. Books for sale immediately after the reading.
4/11/2019

Leslie Patterson

jill.patterson@ttu.edu

English

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2019

ENGL & PHIL 001

