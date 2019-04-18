Next week, on Thursday, April 18th, fiction writer Nick White will be on campus, as part of the TTU Creative Writing Program Reading Series. He will give a fiction reading at 7:30 p.m. that evening in ENGL & PHIL 001.







A native of Mississippi (with a deep Southern accent!), Nick White is the author of the novel How to Survive a Summer (Blue Rider/Penguin, 2017) and the short story collection Sweet & Low (Blue Rider/Penguin, 2018). He is an Assistant Professor of English at The Ohio State University's MFA Program in Creative Writing. His short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in a variety of places, including The Kenyon Review, Guernica, The Hopkins Review, Indiana Review,The Literary Review, Lit Hub, and elsewhere.







About his work, The Chicago Review of Books writes: "These stories are rooted in the Mississippi Delta, where society seems a step or two behind 'progressive.' People are stunted by loss, sometimes mourning a loved one, sometimes a part of themselves. Rumors spread. No one seems willing to face the truth; the cost of upending their reality is just too high a price."







We hope you can join us. Books for sale immediately after the reading.

