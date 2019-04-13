The Spring Concert will be held in the United Supermarkets Arena this Saturday, April 13, 2019. The doors will open at 6:00pm, our student opener, Autumn Fuller, will perform at 7:00pm, and the Plain White T's will perform at 8:00pm. No outside food or drinks will be permitted, there will be a concession stand open inside the arena for guests. Guests can park on the West side of the USA and the doors will be open for entry on the Southwest and Northwest sides. Floor seating is first come first serve, so arrive early! Also, no flash photography during the concert and only service animals will be allowed. Event is FREE and open to the public!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab





