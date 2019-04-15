If you are a faculty member and have ever considered leading a faculty-led program, now is the perfect time to meet with the Faculty-Led Program Manager to collaborate and begin the process! You will want to check out the Handbook for Faculty-Led Study Abroad Programs and once that is done email Adrianna Sotelo to set up a meeting to further discuss and develop your program.

For those of you considering a NEW Spring Break, Maymester or Summer program the deadline for proposals is May 1st, so act now!

Posted:

4/15/2019



Originator:

Adrianna Sotelo



Email:

adrianna.sotelo@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic

