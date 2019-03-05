Performance Dates | May 3rd and 4th (doors open at 11:30pm)





Venue:

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Warehouse

2806 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404





Cost:

$5 at the door per person (available to the first 70 guests each night)





Info:





Directed by Andrew Campbell.

Written by William Linthicum-Blackhorse.

Staring Josh Reynolds as POE and Shayna Tayloe as LENORE.

Performers Meiling King, Neemias Santos, Felicia Rojas, and Nicole Cherry.





THE RAVEN is the first ever musical setting of the complete text to the famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe also known as The Raven. It features two soloists acting out the three characters Lenore and the Raven (Soprano), and Poe (bass/baritone). The drama focuses on portraying the text in the context of the three aforementioned characters rather than from the vantage point of the narrator. It is a truly unique work and I think it will become something great once completed as a 3-Act Musical





Drama/Opera with this being the final act. This show will be an immersive experience, bringing the audience close to the mind of Poe and the action of the story. To add more mystery, the audience will have the opportunity to answer a psychological question, regarding the mind, effectively changing the ultimate outcome of the end of the show.





Are you ready?