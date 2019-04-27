Registration closes Thursday, April 18th
THIS IS A FREE EVENT
Click the link to register. https://coeminiconference2019.eventbrite.com
Professor aretha marbley, the 2018 Doctoral Cohort (as part of the Advanced Diversity and Social Justice Course), Professor Gerald Parr, and the Counselor Education Program in the College of Education at Texas Tech University is hosting a FREE Mini-Conference for all mental health practitioners and community activists and partners in Lubbock and the surrounding areas.
CEUs available for LPCs.
For more information, please contact Joshuah Ellis and Tamra Kelly at 2019miniconference@gmail.com