Registration closes Thursday, April 18th

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

Click the link to register. https://coeminiconference2019.eventbrite.com

Professor aretha marbley, the 2018 Doctoral Cohort (as part of the Advanced Diversity and Social Justice Course), Professor Gerald Parr, and the Counselor Education Program in the College of Education at Texas Tech University is hosting a FREE Mini-Conference for all mental health practitioners and community activists and partners in Lubbock and the surrounding areas. CEUs available for LPCs. For more information, please contact Joshuah Ellis and Tamra Kelly at 2019miniconference@gmail.com Posted:

4/15/2019



Originator:

Joshuah Ellis



Email:

Joshuah.Ellis@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/27/2019



Location:

Texas Tech University, College of Education Room 001 (Basement)



Lectures & Seminars

