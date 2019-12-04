Healing in the Arts 2019 spring performance will be held Friday, April 12th at 6:00 in the Firehouse Theater at LHUCA located at 511 Ave K. HITA is a program created by TTU students and for TTU and the local community. Students use various art forms (still life, dance, music, storytelling, acting) to share their life experiences and trauma. The show consists of an art show prior to the performances. A panel of mental health providers, professional artists, and academics react after the show and answer audience questions.

A word of caution: the performance this semester will consist of participants sharing their personal experiences with suicide, eating disorders, sexual violence and domestic violence. This program is a safe place for students to have their voice heard. Language may be explicit in some stories.