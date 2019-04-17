Youthmappers is a student organization originally started by US Agency for International Development to map in real time for USAID teams working in hotspots in developing countries. The group has mapped mosquito control in Malawi, food shortages in Angola, hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and other topics in intense workshops called Mapathons. The training takes about 15 minutes. This Thursday we will be mapping with students from the Indiana University Bloomington.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.