At Texas Tech, universal waste including paint and paint materials, batteries, light bulbs and ballasts, pesticides, and mercury-contaminated equipment must be disposed of through EHS where it is properly disposed of or recycled.

At this workshop, you’ll learn: What universal waste is and why it must be disposed of properly;

The universal waste services EHS provides;

How to properly segregate and label different types of universal waste; and

How to submit universal waste for pick up by EHS. Register through the TLPDC Events page: https://ttu.elementlms.com/.

Lunch will be provided for those who register by Thursday, April 25th. Open to all faculty, staff and student workers whose jobs produce universal waste. Questions can be submitted to ehs.environmental.safety@ttu.edu Posted:

4/15/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/29/2019



Location:

TLPDC 151



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

