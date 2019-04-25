Spring 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – April 25

Texas and the Heartland: Key to the Future of the American Dream

The Free Market Institute welcomes Joel Kotkin to present the spring 2019 Public Speaker Series lecture on April 25, 2019. The lecture will take place from 5:30-6:30 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building (SUB) at Texas Tech University.

Joel Kotkin is the Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures and holds the R. Hobbs Professorship in Urban Studies at Chapman University. He also serves as Executive Director of the Houston-based Center for Opportunity Urbanism and Senior Advisor to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Described by the New York Times as "America's uber-geographer," Mr. Kotkin is an internationally-recognized authority on global, economic, political and social trends. He writes the weekly "New Geographer" column for Forbes.com and services as Executive Editor of www.newgeography.com. He is also a regular contributor to the Daily Beast and Real Clear Politics.

His recent book, The Human City: Urbanism for the Rest of Us, challenges the conventional urban-planning wisdom that favors high-density, "pack-and-stack" strategies. Instead, he advocates for "smart suburbs" that take advantage of new technologies, family-friendly policies, and sustainable planning to build dynamic small cities, redeveloped neighborhoods, and a human-scale urban environment.

Mr. Kotkin recently completed several studies including on Texas urbanism, the future of localism, the changing role of transit in America and most recently California’s lurch towards feudalism. He is co-author, with Michael Lind, on a report published in 2018 on the revival of the American Heartland for the Center for Opportunity Urbanism. As director of the Center for Demographics and Policy at Chapman, he was the lead author of a major study on housing, and recently, with Marshall Toplansky, published a strategic analysis for Orange County, CA.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Visitors to the university may park in Lot R11 located to the South of the SUB starting at 5:00 PM. Click here to register your vehicle for parking or contact Transportation & Parking Services at events.parking@ttu.edu or (806) 742-PARK.

For more information about this program visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.