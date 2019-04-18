Open to undergraduate or graduate students

Driving of University vehicles is required - you must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record

Flexible scheduling of up to 20 hours per week

Position continues through the summer

$7-10 per hour Apply through www.rrsec.ttu.edu , job ID #4571. Environmental Health & Safety is looking for a student worker to work up to 20 hours per week on various tasks for departmental operations. Must be self-motivated, enjoy independent work and be able to walk, stand, and lift up to 70 lbs. Posted:

4/18/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

