Prescription Drug Pricing: Safety or Savings? Why not BOTH?

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Public Health & the Texas Tech University Department of Political Science will be hosting a policy forum to discuss the high cost of prescription drugs and the current legislative efforts within the 116th Congress. Our panel of speakers, consisting of experts in Medicine, Pharmacy, Economics, and Regulation, will illustrate the many competing forces within the pharmaceutical marketplace, describe how the current system harms consumers, and voice their own unique policy and regulatory solutions to this growing issue. The event will consist of a moderated round table discussion, followed by an intermission and a Q&A session after a short intermission. Guests will be encouraged to submit questions before the event begins.

Refreshments will be provided to add attendees during intermission.

For more information and to RSVP, visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/316963709001786/

For any additional questions or concerns, email abigail.wesson@ttu.edu Posted:

4/17/2019



Originator:

Hridoy Haq



Email:

hridoy.haq@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 5/1/2019



Location:

TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

