Take the grid iron and play in the Intramural 7v7 Flag Football League! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, September 10 - 13, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.

Don't have a Flag Football team? Attend the Flag Football Free Agent Meeting on TONIGHT @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.