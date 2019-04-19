TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Retirement Reception - Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts will honor Cathy Jung, Mike Smith, and Dr. Lora Deahl who are retiring after many years of service to Texas Tech and this college. Please join us Friday, April 19, 2:00-3:30 pm at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center to wish them well.  
