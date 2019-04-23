Moms and Soon-to-be-Moms needed! Receive $50



We wish to learn about your views on womens’ obstetrics care. Researchers at Texas Tech University wish to speak with mothers who gave birth within the last year and soon-to-be-mothers. We have a Focus Group session planned for 4/23 from 5:30-7:30. Those that participate will receive a $50 Amazon gift card from the TTU researchers as payment and dinner will be provided during the focus group sessions.



Click here to sign up: http://ttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lTRkrhH8Gf7AWN





For more information, please contact the following researchers:



Dr. Kelli Frias at kelli.frias@ttu.edu



Dr. Deidre Popovich at deidre.popovich@ttu.edu



Kelley Anderson at kelley.anderson@ttu.edu (graduate student)



This study has been approved by the IRB at Texas Tech University.

4/11/2019



Kelley Anderson



kelley.anderson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/23/2019



TTU Mass Communications Building



Research

