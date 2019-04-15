We are trying to estimate pigeon abundance on campus. This is an easy volunteer opportunity that allows you to get outside for a short period of time,

count pigeons and get some free snacks (mini apples pies). It should only take 30 minutes of your time. I will randomly assign people to sites on campus, you will travel to that site, count pigeons for 3 minutes, and come back. Super easy and free food. I will need 23 volunteers. Counts take place on Mondays at 12 PM.

If you are interested, click on the link below and add your name and email address under the date 4/15.