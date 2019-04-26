We are delighted to host Jamia Wilson, Executive Director & Publisher of Feminist Press, at our 35th Annual Conference on Women , April 26, 2019.

10:00 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. - " How to Advance Social Justice Through Storytelling " Matador Room | Student Union Building (upper level)

Jamia Wilson is many things: An activist. A feminist. A storyteller. A mediamaker. But more than anything, she is a natural-born thought leader. As Executive Director and Publisher of Feminist Press at City University of New York, the former Women, Action, and the Media Executive Director, TED Prize Storyteller, and former Vice President of Programs at The Women's Media Center, Jamia has been a powerful force in the social justice movement for nearly a decade. As a leading voice on feminist and women's rights issues, her work and words have appeared in and on several outlets such as New York Magazine, The Today Show, and The Washington Post. She's also a staff writer for Rookie and has contributed to several books such as Madonna and Me: Women Writers on the Queen of Pop, and I Still Believe Anita Hill. But what we're most excited about is her own book that she's currently writing about Beyonce and feminism. (Yes, really.) It's no surprise she was named in Refinery29's "17 Faces of the Future of Feminism."

This session is FREE and open to the public. Register today!





CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu