We are proud to host Mily Treviño-Sauceda and members of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, Inc. April 26 & 27, 2019, on the campus of Texas Tech.

You are invited to two events with Ms

Treviño-Sauceda

35th Annual Conference on Women: in conjunction with the

*Friday, April 26 - Guest Speaker Session | 1:00pm - 2:00pm | Student Union Bldg. Matador Room (upper level)

*Saturday, April 27 - "The Power of the Collective" Organizing Workshop | 9:30am - 11:00am | Student Union Bldg. Red Raider Lounge (ground level)

About

Mily Treviño-Sauceda is Executive Director and Co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, Inc. She began working in the agricultural fields alongside her family from eight years old until she was a young adult. Mily is credited for co-founding the farmworker women's movement in California. Prior to this, she worked as a union organizer with the United Farm Workers in 1970s and early 1980s. She also worked as a community worker with California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA). Mily raised her son, "Humberto," as a single mother. Humberto is affectionately referred to as "El Hijo de la Comunidad" (Son of the Community) because he would attend meetings and adults with his mother throughout his childhood. Mily first co-founded "Mujeres Mexicanas" (Mexican Women), in the Coachella Valley. With support of the CRLA Foundation, she co-founded Líderes Campesinas, in 1992, the first state-based farmworker women's unique grass roots organization that became a statewide movement of campesina leaders advocating on behalf of campesinas. Mily served as the Executive Director of Lideres Campesinas for more than 12 years and was later named President of Emeritus of the organization and a board member. In 2011, she helped to co-found Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, the first national farmworker women's organization. Mily has won numerous awards for her tireless efforts, including"100 Heroines of the World" in 1998 and the Cesar Chavez Legacy Award, among others.

In 2016, the World Women Summit Foundation (WWSF) recognized her as one of nine laureates given the Prize for Women's Creativity in Rural Life. She earned a Bachelors' Degree in Chicano Studies with a Minor in Women Studies, at Cal State Fullerton and a Master's Degree in Social Sciences: Rural Development and Capacity Building, Women's Leadership and Oral History from Antioch University. Mily currently works as the head of programs for Lideres Campesinas and as a consultant.

These events are FREE and open to the public. Register today!





CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu