Want to study abroad in Spain next spring?

The Texas Tech University Center in Sevilla was created nearly 20 years ago and has since welcomed 1000s of students on study abroad programs. You could be part of the Sevila Center legacy!

Applications are already open for spring 2020 programs hosted at the Center. Learn more today by visiting the TTU Center in Sevilla webpage

Apply now!

Want more information? Contact Lanna Sheldon, the Lubbock-based Sevilla Coordinator, at 806-742-3667 or lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu Posted:

4/25/2019



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





