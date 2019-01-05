|
Just decided you want to study abroad? Now is the time to learn more about the opportunities available at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain!
Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits:
Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu.
- Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement
- Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice
- Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program
