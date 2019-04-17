The Origins of Economic Game Theory Through the Scope of The Remnant Trust Collection





The inception of mathematical game theory is widely attributed to the research of mathematicians John con Neumann and Oskar Morgenstern. However, the collection contained within the Remnant Trust provides ample literature to pinpoint a plausible preface of logical economic game theory. Through the analysis of multiple canonical works of historical figures such as Adam Smith, Jean-Baptiste Say, and David Ricardo, numerous economic games of competition and cooperation can be outlined. The present research focuses in showcasing major examples of archaic game theory, as wel as demonstrating their contributions to modern economics and social sciences.



