Would you like to participate in a vascular health research study?

A research study is being conducted assessing vascular function, leg and handgrip strength as well as physical performance in men and women ≥ 60 years old, with a systolic blood pressure below 160 mmHg and with a body mass index below 35.

The aim of the study is to evaluate the relationship between muscle function and blood vessel health in older adults. Measurements in this study include blood pressure and artery function at rest and during low-intensity exercise as well as muscle quality, strength and power of the legs and walking performance. We will also be measuring Body composition (fat and muscle mass) and blood markers of metabolism and glucose control will also be measured.

This study will require individuals to visit the Vascular Health Laboratory 3 separate days. Each visit will be about 2 hours in duration. On visit 3, we will collect about 1 tablespoon of blood. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus. There will be no monetary compensation for completion of the study.

If interested, please send your contact information to arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-937-9130) or stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.