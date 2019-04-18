TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Perspectives on History Lecture Series
Guest Lecturer Dr. Jason Johnson, Assistant Professor at Trinity University will discuss his book Divided Village: The Cold War in the German Borderlands, which looks at the German village of Mödlareuth and its experience divided by the Iron Curtain. This event is presented by History Graduate Student Organization. 
Posted:
4/18/2019

Originator:
Chi Ha

Email:
chi.ha@ttu.edu

Department:
History

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2019

Location:
Escondido Theater


