Guest Lecturer Dr. Jason Johnson, Assistant Professor at Trinity University will discuss his book Divided Village: The Cold War in the German Borderlands, which looks at the German village of Mödlareuth and its experience divided by the Iron Curtain. This event is presented by History Graduate Student Organization.
4/18/2019
Chi Ha
chi.ha@ttu.edu
History
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2019
Escondido Theater
