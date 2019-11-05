Please join us for The Lubbock Chorale's May Masterworks final concert on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 7:30 PM in Hemmle Recital Hall of the Texas Tech University School of Music. Tickets are available at Select-A-Seat, 806-770-2000, or selectaseatlubbock.com. The Chorale will be performing Joseph Haydn's masterpiece The Creation, an oratorio that depicts and celebrates the creation of the world, with texts inspired by the Biblical books of Genesis and Psalms, as well as John Milton's Paradise Lost. The work is scored for soloists, chorus, and a symphonic orchestra. Featured guest artists are soprano Rebecca Hays, tenor Oliver Lucero, and baritone Allen Saunders, joined by TTU faculty instrumentalists. Haydn was inspired to write a large oratorio during his visits to England, when he heard oratorios of George Frideric Handel performed by large forces. The Lubbock Chorale thanks the CH Foundation for its generous support of this special event.

5/1/2019



Susan San Francisco



susan.san-francisco@ttu.edu



Center for BioTechnology Genomics



7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

5/11/2019



Hemmle Recital Hall, TTU School of Music



Arts & Entertainment

