We welcome artists from theatre, music, dance, art, and film who are interested in hip-hop, rap, and spoken word. During this generative event, individuals will be placed in groups where they’ll get a chance to create original performance pieces for a panel of experts.

A final sharing of UN(RAP)PED work will take place at 9 p.m. in the large studio space in the Creative Movement Studio (CMS).

Interested individuals should register via the Google form at: https://forms.gle/JKRwp9K1NV7Zis2QA.

Late registration will be accepted at the door, but to ensure a placement in a group, early registration is recommended.