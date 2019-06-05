TTU HomeTechAnnounce

UN(RAP)PED: A Theatrical Jam Session
We welcome artists from theatre, music, dance, art, and film who are interested in hip-hop, rap, and spoken word. During this generative event, individuals will be placed in groups where they’ll get a chance to create original performance pieces for a panel of experts. 
A final sharing of UN(RAP)PED work will take place at 9 p.m. in the large studio space in the Creative Movement Studio (CMS). 
Interested individuals should register via the Google form at: https://forms.gle/JKRwp9K1NV7Zis2QA. 
Late registration will be accepted at the door, but to ensure a placement in a group, early registration is recommended. 
4/18/2019

Lauren Carlton

lauren.carlton@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 5/6/2019

Creative Movement Studio

