The Texas Tech Military Veterans Program is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for scholarships for Texas Tech Military Veterans & Dependents. Come out for some fun & raise money for a great cause.

4/18/2019



Ikaika Iuta



ikaika.f.iuta@ttu.edu



Military and Veteran Programs



Event Date: 5/31/2019



The Rawls Course



