Tech UNICEF Carnation Fundraiser- World Immunization Week

Tech UNICEF is selling carnations for $1.80, which is what it costs UNICEF to immunize one child against tetanus. We will be selling them April 24th, 25th, and 30th in the SUB Free Speech Area, otherwise I have attached a pre-order form in this announcement (we will deliver if you're on-campus)! Most of them will be white, however some will be colored- so if you want to be surprised with color select that below! Thank you for helping UNCEF with its goal of immunizing every child!

Google Pre-Order Form: https://forms.gle/mNWZzcH6gqAqNCns8

Email for questions/orders: techunicef@gmail.com

4/18/2019

Molly Steinbrecher

molly.steinbrecher@ttu.edu

