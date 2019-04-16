TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Feminism Through the Lens: May Intersession Course
 
 “Feminism through the Lens”  (WS 5340) course will be offered during the May Intersession. In this course, students will examine a selection of feminist documentaries.  Drawing on intersectional and transnational feminist theories, we will analyze how feminist documentaries are related to the promotion of equality and how feminist documentaries can be used as an effective pedagogical tool.

The May Intersession is from May 15- May 30th with a holiday on May 27th  
If interested, contact: Elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu  or 834-8652
4/16/2019

Elizabeth Sharp

elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu

Human Develop and Family Studies


