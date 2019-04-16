“Feminism through the Lens” (WS 5340) course will be offered during the May Intersession. In this course, students will examine a selection of feminist documentaries. Drawing on intersectional and transnational feminist theories, we will analyze how feminist documentaries are related to the promotion of equality and how feminist documentaries can be used as an effective pedagogical tool.







The May Intersession is from May 15- May 30th with a holiday on May 27th

If interested, contact: Elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu or 834-8652

