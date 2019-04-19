Looking for those who have been hired through a spousal accommodation in a current or past position who would be willing to participate in up to two interviews. Participants will either have a sit-down or over the phone interview (depending on location, availability, and preference of the participant) that will be completely confidential. A second, shorter interview may also be requested by the researcher, and is subject to the participant's agreement. Interviews will be scheduled at a convenient time for the participant, including evenings and weekends if needed. Interested participants can fill out the form at the link below:





https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfrNkRL8yMOgW7IUyeG3KUAKGAFZzfvpi5djWBVzN_bgdlziQ/viewform?usp=sf_link





For more information or any questions, please contact Liz McNaughtan at liz.mcnaughtan@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.