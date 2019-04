Want to learn an exciting new way to tell stories? Try Story Maps

The Geography program in conjunction with the Center for Global Communication is offering a training session with Rachel Levy (NYU) and Emily Glaiser (TTU) on this software template on Wednesday 17 April 2019 from 4:30-6 PM in Holden Hall 204. You can leave this session with a Story Map of your own. This will be followed by a Mapathon! Posted:

4/16/2019



Originator:

Linda Jones



Email:

linda.jones@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2019



Location:

Holden Hall 204



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic