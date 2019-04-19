The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) recognizes and thanks all of the undergraduates who presented the results of all of their hard work during the 2019 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference. TrUE also extends our congratulations to the top 10 most exceptional presentations from the URC.





Top URC 2019 Presentations

1st Place Presentation – Alexander Ha

STAT3: Protein-Protein Interactions on the Ribosome

Mentor – AndreyKaramyshev





2nd Place Presentation – Christyn Harkins

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery restores reward-related genes in the mesolimbic pathway in diet-induced obese mice

Mentor – Andrew Shin





3rd Place Presentation – Cecilia Smith

Conversion of imines to secondary amines using iron-catalysed hydrosilylation

Mentor - Michael Findlater





4th Place Presentation – Lexie Harlan

Delta-Tocotrienol and Tart Cherry Anthocyanin Reduces Inflammation in 3T3-L1 Adipocytes

Mentor – Naima Moustaid-Moussa





5th Place Presentation – Leni Varghese

Brain Activation in Maltreated Youth with Post Traumatic Stress Symptoms During an Emotion Word Processing Task

Mentor – Desiree Walisky





6th Place Presentation – Brianna Crosier

The Impact of Project-Based Learning on Student Interest in STEM through the Conservation of Sea Turtles

Mentor – Jerry Dwyer





7th Place Presentation – Kirtana George & Novin Abdi

Evaluating the Impact of the Television Show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Mentor – Wesley Dotson





8th Place Presentation – Betsaida Delgado

Men, Chronic Pain, and Prescription Pain Medication Use: The Role of Gender Role Beliefs

Mentor – Shinye Kim





9th Place Presentation – John Reed

Organo-Selenium Coated Textile Inhibits Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacterial Biofilm Formation

Mentor – Phat Tran





10th Place Presentation – William Little

An investigation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa cyan fluorescence with the MolecuLight i:X bacterial fluorescence imaging device

Mentor – Allie Smith



Commercialization Track Winner - John Reed

Organo-Selenium Coated Textile Inhibits Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacterial Biofilm Formation

Mentor – Phat Tran