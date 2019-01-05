TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
SIGMA DELTA PI HOSTS ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will host its annual conference no Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm in 350 and 001 Education Building. This year's theme is The Poetry of Languages: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje. The guest speaker will be Dr. René Saldaña, Associate Professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.  Presentation topics will include:

"A Discussion on Language Hybridity in Poetry"
"A Reading of Original Poetry: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje"
"A Poetry Writing Workshop"
"An Open Mic: Nuevas Poesías"

Admission is free, and all are welcome!
For inquiries, contact Sigma Delta Pi at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/17/2019

Originator:
Jaden Woods

Email:
Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2019

Location:
350 and 001 Education Building

